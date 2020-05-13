MÖTLEY CRÜE Members To Host The Dirt Virtual Watch Party Via Netflix And Twitter This Friday

On Friday, May 15th, Mötley Crüe will host a virtual watch party for their biopic, The Dirt, via Netflix. Viewing begins at 7:00pm EST / 4:00pm PST and members of the Crüe along with special guests will take part in a Twitter commentary during the broadcast. Fans are invited to participate using the #homesweethome hashtag during The Dirt's runtime on the band's official Twitter page.

Watch #TheDirt with the Crüe & special guests on Netflix this Friday 5/15 at 4pm PST! Follow along with special commentary right here on Mötley Crüe's twitter using the hashtag #stayhomesweethome



Stream / Download The Dirt soundtrack - https://t.co/aJrZQpuXOs pic.twitter.com/FdCnUnbx6y — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) May 11, 2020

Back in January, Mötley Crüe released the official music video for the 2019 version of the Shout At The Devil album title track, featuring footage from the band's biopic, The Dirt. Watch below:

Bassist Nikki Sixx: “In the movie we re-tell the time Mötley Crüe ignored the advice that Ozzy Osbourne gave us about too much excess driving you crazy. We motored-on at 100 miles an hour, to self-destruction which ultimately lead to me being declared medically dead and the band splitting up. I find it hard to watch myself being resuscitated in the ambulance with a double shot of adrenaline to the heart. It’s like an out of body experience all over again. If we can persuade one person not to take hard drugs this film will be worth it just for that.”

Check out the media sizzle reel for The Dirt:

BraveWords' review of The Dirt soundtrack can be found at this location. Read Aaron Small's review of the film here.

The Dirt Soundtrack tracklisting:

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

"Red Hot"

"On With The Show"

"Live Wire"

"Merry-Go-Round"

"Take Me To The Top"

"Piece Of Your Action"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Looks That Kill"

"Too Young To Fall In Love "

"Home Sweet Home"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Ride With The Devil"

"Crash And Burn"

"Like A Virgin"

"Crash And Burn":

"Ride With The Devil":

"Like A Virgin":

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) video:

