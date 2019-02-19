MÖTLEY CRÜE - Netflix Debuts Official Video Trailer For The Dirt Biopic

An official trailer for the upcoming biopic The Dirt, the film adaptation of the Mötley Crüe biography The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band by Neil Strauss, can be seen below. The Dirt will be available on Netflix on March 22nd.

Based on Mötley Crüe’s 2001 best-selling autobiography, The Dirt is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess. Director Jeff Tremaine (Jackass co-creator, Bad Grandpa) shows us just how Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker), and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) took Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band.

This Thursday, February 21st, Nikki Sixx will be on hand for a special edition of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones's Jonesy’s Jukebox on the 95.5 KLOS station in Los Angeles, California. Jones and Sixx will discuss The Dirt, and they’ll world premiere the new Mötley Crüe song that’s featured on the soundtrack, all on the KLOS Subaru Live Stage.

Nikki Sixx took part in a Twitter Q&A recently, and revealed some news on the soundtrack for The Dirt. Sixx revealed that a song with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who portrays drummer Tommy Lee in the film, is "coming really soon". Asked to describe the band's new music for the film, he simply states, "Heavy Crüe..."

In an interview with Billboard, producer Howard Benson discussed working on music for The Dirt.

"I had the greatest time ever doing that," says Benson. "I haven’t done that many films but I loved the process. You had to be on your A-game the whole time. You’re constantly going back and forth between the music supervisors, the director, the producers; you have to make changes on the fly. I would do it again in a second.

"The secret weapon we found was this kid named Timmy [Craven], he was the lead singer of a band called Motley Inc., which is a Mötley Crüe cover band. I think the supervisors found him. He’s an LAPD underwater rescue guy. He’s like six-four; he could break you into pieces. And then he opens his mouth and he’s Vince Neil."

Asked if he's ever crossed paths with Mötley Crüe, Benson responds: "I did once because I was in a really bad band in L.A. when I first got out here. We used to play across the street at the Viper Room [then called the Central] and they were playing at The Whisky. I remember we had nobody at our shows, and they had people around the block. I remember looking at them all dressed up in their stuff and I remember saying to my guitar player, “Ah, that stuff’s so of-the-moment. It’ll never last. We’re real musicians over here!"

Sixx previously took to Twitter, posting the following: "Fück can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new Mötley Crüe and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds."

In response to a question on how the new songs will fit in, since the film is based on the band's past, Nikki Sixx responded: "You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. Its our movie. We know what we're doing."