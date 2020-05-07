MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE, METALLICA, QUEEN, LED ZEPPELIN, ROLLING STONES - Classic MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS Photos At Auction

May 7, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock rarities mark "weissguy" weiss

Classic photographs of Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, and The Rolling Stones, shot by legendary rock photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss, are currently at auction for a limited time.

To bid on the photos, follow the links below:

Ozzy/Mötley Crüe Auction

Metallica Auction

Ozzy Auction

Charitybuzz Auction

Rolling Stones Auction

Led Zeppelin Auction

You can also bid on a signed copy of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss' The Decade That Rocked book, here.



