MÖTLEY CRÜE Partners With Global Merchandising Services And Epic Rights For Worldwide Merchandise Program

The world’s most notorious, multi-platinum rock band, Mötley Crüe, has partnered with Global Merchandising Services and Epic Rights to develop and launch retail, licensing, and ecommerce programs for the iconic rock band that can be found here. The announcement was jointly made today by Barry Drinkwater, Group Executive Chairman of Global Merchandising and Dell Furano, CEO of Epic Rights.

Global Merchandising and Epic Rights have created a new licensing brand guide offering iconic album art, photographs, logos, and graphics. The companies plan to develop a top-quality global licensing program across categories such as Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Electronics, Figures and Collectibles, Drinkware, Fan Merch, Stationery, Gaming, Spirits, and more.

Barry Drinkwater and Dell Furano jointly stated, “Mötley Crüe was undeniably one of the most notoriously popular rock bands of the 80s. We’re excited to partner with such a legendary, iconic, gritty and influential part of LA’s music history to develop a global licensing program that truly captures the essence of Mötley Crüe.”

“The Dirt is a movie about the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. I knew the only way we were going to fulfill the demand for iconic Mötley Crüe merchandise created by the movie was to assemble a team of individuals more notorious than the band themselves. So, I called Barry Drinkwater and Dell Furano. We are so excited to work with Global Merchandise and Epic Rights and are confident that they, together, can get the Motley brand into the hands of global consumers everywhere.” - Chris Nilsson, President of 10th Street Entertainment

In addition to this exciting partnership, Mötley Crüe is thrilled about the upcoming release of the Netflix Film The Dirt, based on their best-selling autobiography. The film is an unflinching tale of success and excess as four misfits rise from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame launching globally on Netflix on March 22nd with a soundtrack.

The iconic band has accumulated over 100 million records sold worldwide, seven platinum and multi-platinum certifications, a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and countless sold-out tours across the globe. Mötley Crüe is reaching new heights in the film industry with Netflix to share their octane-fueled story directed by Jeff Tremaine (Bad Grandpa, Jackass) that includes a stellar cast: Douglas Booth (Loving Vincent), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones), Colson Baker a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, Daniel Weber (The Punisher) with Pete Davidson (SNL) and David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions).

The Dirt Soundtrack tracklisting:

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

"Red Hot"

"On With The Show"

"Live Wire"

"Merry-Go-Round"

"Take Me To The Top"

"Piece Of Your Action"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Looks That Kill"

"Too Young To Fall In Love "

"Home Sweet Home"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Ride With The Devil"

"Crash And Burn"

"Like A Virgin"

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) video:

Film trailer:

(Photo - Mark Weiss)