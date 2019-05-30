MÖTLEY CRÜE Release New Video For "Take Me To The Top"

"Take Me To The Top" initially appeared on Mötley Crüe's debut album, Too Fast For Love. Now, after the tremendous success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt, an official music video for the song has been released.

According to Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, "The original footage for this video was shot before we even had a record deal in 1981 and seeing it juxtaposed with the footage from the movie in 2019, is something I don’t think any of us ever saw coming. It’s been so exciting for the band to watch everyone celebrate the movie, music, and the bands legacy."

Check out the media sizzle reel for The Dirt:

BraveWords' review of The Dirt soundtrack can be found at this location. Read Aaron Small's review of the film here.

The Dirt Soundtrack tracklisting:

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

"Red Hot"

"On With The Show"

"Live Wire"

"Merry-Go-Round"

"Take Me To The Top"

"Piece Of Your Action"

"Shout At The Devil"

"Looks That Kill"

"Too Young To Fall In Love "

"Home Sweet Home"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)"

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Ride With The Devil"

"Crash And Burn"

"Like A Virgin"

"Crash And Burn":

"Ride With The Devil":

"Like A Virgin":

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly) video: