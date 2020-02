Mötley Crüe have released an official 2020 lyric video for the Dr. Feelgood album track, "Kickstart My Heart". Check it out below:

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will launch The Stadium Tour 2020, with Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, on June 18 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

