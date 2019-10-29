MÖTLEY CRÜE Release Official Lyric Video For New Song "Ride With The Devil"

Mötley Crüe have released an official lyric video for "Ride With The Devil", one of two new tracks they recorded for the soundtrack for the Netflix biopic, The Dirt. Watch below, and stream or buy The Dirt Soundtrack here.

The band previously released the official 2019 music video for the Dr. Feelgood album / The Dirt Soundtrack song, "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)", with additional footage from The Dirt. Check it out below.