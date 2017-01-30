MÖTLEY CRÜE's "Kickstart My Heart" Featured In Trailer For The Lego Batman Movie

"Kickstart My Heart" from Mötley Crüe's 1989 album Dr. Feelgood is featured in the trailer for The Lego Batman Movie, which can be seen below.

The Lego Batman Movie will be released in theatres on February 10th via Warner Bros. Pictures. A synopsis reads: There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s (Zach Galifianakis) hostile takeover, Lego Batman (Will Arnett) may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, learn to lighten up, and join forces with a few willing comrades, including Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Rosario Dawson) and a young orphan he accidentally adopted (Michael Cera). Of course, he’s already got the help of his loyal butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes).