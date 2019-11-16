MÖTLEY CRÜE Share Link To Online Petition Seeking To Reunite The Band - "This Is Interesting..."

As diehard Mötley Crüe fans know, when the band officially called it quits in 2015 on The Final Tour, that was intended to be the last time the band would perform live. To cement this move, all four members publicly signed a "cessation of touring" contract in 2014 which effectively prevents any of them from performing under the Mötley Crüe name in the future.

However, the official Mötley Crüe Twitter page has shared a link to an online petition set up by a fan seeking to get the band back together, fuelling rumours that something may be in the works.

Read the open letter to Mötley Crüe and the petition here.

RadarOnline recently reported that Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil and Tommy Lee are locked in a war of words, as they bicker over who should go to rehab first.

Said RadarOnline: "According to sources, the ’80s hair band is set to cash in with a $150 million Live Nation tour - if heavyweight front man Neil drops 40 pounds and gets treatment. But insiders say the 58-year-old singer was infuriated by the promoters’ slim-down demands - and insisted boozehound Lee needs is the one that needs to clean up his act! And that’s not sitting well with Lee."

Vince Neil has since taken to Twitter to quash the report. Says Vince: "People these rumours are false. I haven’t spoken to any band members since movie premiere. I had to cancel shows due to back problems which I am getting treatment now. There is no tension between me and Tommy. Don’t believe anything from these so-called gossip sites. Keep Rocking."

People these rumors are false. I haven’t spoken to any band member’s since movie premiere. I had to cancel shows due to back problems which I am getting treatment now. There is no tension between me and Tommy. Don’t believe anything from These so-called gossip sites. Keep Rocking — Vince Neil (@thevinceneil) November 5, 2019



(Photo - Paul Brown)