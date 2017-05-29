MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer VINCE NEIL Launches 3rd Street Concert Venue At Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino Las Vegas; Video

On Saturday, May 27th, the concert landscape of Dowwntown Las Vegas was changed forever as Vince Neil introduced its newest entertainment space by treating fans to a free Memorial Day Weekend Show at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, reports VegasNews.com.

Set between the two hotel towers, a maximum capacity crowd of nearly 5,000 witnessed 3rd Street transform from a bustling corridor of downtown foot traffic to a fully produced street amphitheater complete with lights, staging and of course, SOUND!

Read more at VegasNews.com, and check out some fan-filmed video from the event below.