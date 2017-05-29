MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer VINCE NEIL Launches 3rd Street Concert Venue At Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino Las Vegas; Video
May 29, 2017, 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, May 27th, the concert landscape of Dowwntown Las Vegas was changed forever as Vince Neil introduced its newest entertainment space by treating fans to a free Memorial Day Weekend Show at Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, reports VegasNews.com.
Set between the two hotel towers, a maximum capacity crowd of nearly 5,000 witnessed 3rd Street transform from a bustling corridor of downtown foot traffic to a fully produced street amphitheater complete with lights, staging and of course, SOUND!
Read more at VegasNews.com, and check out some fan-filmed video from the event below.