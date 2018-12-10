MÖTLEY CRÜE Singer VINCE NEIL's Lawyers File Suit Over $190K In Unpaid Invoices

The Blast is reporting that Vince Neil could soon be without a lawyer to defend him in his assault lawsuit because his current attorney is tired of waiting to be paid the nearly $190k they claim to be owed.

On December 6th, Neil’s lawyers at Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC filed court docs in the case accusing the rock star of refusing to pay their invoices. The firm claims despite Neil’s failure to pay them, they have continued to work on the lawsuit. But after warning him to pay up, the firm now says if they can’t drop Neil, they would be hit with an unreasonable financial burden.

Read more at The Blast.

Vince Neil performed at IP Casino Resort & Spa in Biloxi, Mississippi on November 23rd. Video footage of Vince and his band performing the Crüe classics "Kickstart My Heart", "Dr. Feelgood", and "Same Ol' Situation" can be seen below, courtesy of YouTube user, James Front and Center Rocking Roll the night away.