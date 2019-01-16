MÖTLEY CRÜE / SIXX:A.M. Bassist NIKKI SIXX And Wife Expecting Their First Child
January 16, 2019, 12 minutes ago
According to Us Weekly, bassist Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe, Sixx:A.M.) and wife Courtney Sixx are expecting their first child together.
“We are over the moon excited to be having a baby! Nikki is going to be the most amazing dad in the world because he already is,” the 33-year-old Hollywood DIY expert tells Us.
While this will be Courtney’s first child, the rocker, 60, is already a father to four children from previous marriages. He shares three kids - Gunner, 27, Storm, 24, and Decker, 23 - with his first wife and a daughter, Frankie-Jean, 17, with his second wife.
Read more at Us Weekly.
(Photo - Courtney Sixx)