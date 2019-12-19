MÖTLEY CRÜE Take It To The Top On Netflix In 2019; A Year In Review

As 2019 comes to a close, Mötley Crüe’s hugely successful Netflix biopic, The Dirt, remains one of the highest rated music films as voted by Rotten Tomatoes audience. As of December 17, The Dirt remains at 95%, down 1% from June 2019 high of 96%, making it one of the highest, if not highest, audience rated music films of 2019 - voted higher than 2019 releases Rocketman 88% (Elton John compositions), Judy 85%, Yesterday 89% (The Beatles compositions), Blinded By The Light 91% (Bruce Springsteen compositions) and 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody 85% (Queen compositions).

In terms of its non-music peers, It’s the Same Ol’ Situation. The Dirt’s 95% Audience Rating measures up powerfully against some of the year’s biggest movie releases regardless of being movie theatre or SVOD release. As of December 17, The Dirt is ahead of The Irishman 86% Audience Rating, Toy Story 4 - 94%, Joker 88%, Avengers Endgame 90% and Two Popes 79%.

This year end triumph comes as the latest of a long list of accolades for the film. The Dirt debuted via Netflix ahead of Black Panther’s 79% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Rating and the global reaction to the bands Live Wire antics prompted the band to immediately become one of the top searched topics on Google Trends with a 3900% spike in searches. The Dirt soundtrack debuted at #1 in the iTunes Album Chart and Top 10 worldwide with 22 chart-topping singles and 7 albums, including Dr. Feelgood, re-entering the charts.

Demand from the new fans to see the band perform live resulted in the iconic US rockers announcing 2020 live comeback tour with a 27-date US “The Stadium Tour”, featuring Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & Blackhearts. With already over 700,000 tickets sold and gross box office receipts of over $90 million in the first weekend of sales, The Stadium Tour will be the biggest rock tour of 2020. The bands responded to the unprecedented fan demand by announcing seven additional shows in new cities. The tour will kick off on June 21, 2020 in San Antonio Texas and end September 5 2020 in Los Angeles. Tickets available here.

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx: “Little did we know that making The Dirt movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard. We are beyond excited for this tour to begin."

Chris Nilsson, President 10th Street Management said of the record-breaking tour: “The value of this tour package has created huge consumer demand. Thinking outside of what is traditional in music, books, film and documentaries has kept Mötley Crüe in the nation’s consciousness for decades and now will keep them there for many decades more.”

This return to touring comes almost six years after the band signed an unprecedented cessation of touring agreement to never perform together again - a contract that was quite literally blown up, much to the delight of their extensive global fanbase, creating a global water cooler moment in November. Watch the contract being blown up:

This week Mötley Crüe also released a new music video for their iconic track, "Looks That Kill", featuring the actors from The Dirt juxtaposed against the original performance of Mötley Crüe. The video features Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly, as Tommy Lee, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars Watch the video:

Mötley Crüe took it to the top in 2019 and as for Mötley Crüe in 2020, well it’s On With The Show…

(Photo - Paul Brown)