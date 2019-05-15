MÖTLEY CRÜE Takes Over #1 Spot In Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's "Voice Your Choice" Fan Vote

Following is a report from Cleveland.com:

Since the start of the year, Blink-182 has led the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s in-museum “Voice Your Choice” fan vote. But a new contender has emerged. Mötley Crüe overtook first place in the kiosk-driven voting this weekend. The popular ‘80s metal band has been surging since the release of “The Dirt” on Netflix in March.

Whether or not this is of great importance depends on how much you believe the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York, which runs the Inductions.

Stevie Nicks earned a nomination (and induction) after leading “Voice Your Choice” in 2018. (This is not to be confused with the annual online Fan Vote that takes place once the nominees have been revealed).

The Foundation has insisted that Nicks winning the vote had nothing to do with her nomination. Though, it does seem like a strange coincidence since she’d never been nominated before as a solo artist.

Blink-182 could move back into first place when a ton of pop-punk fans flock to the museum this summer for the Warped Tour 25th anniversary concert on June 8. The top-10 as of this past Sunday is as follows:

1. Mötley Crüe

2. Blink-182

3. Iron Maiden

4. Dave Matthews Band

5. Weezer

6. Freddie Mercury (Solo)

7. Cher

8. Phil Collins (Solo)

9. Rage Against the Machine

10. Boston