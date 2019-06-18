MÖTLEY CRÜE Taking Legal Action Against Reelz Network Over "Breaking The Band" Documentary

Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil have taken to social media to slam the Reelz Network's latest episode in their documentary series, Breaking The Band, which focuses on Mötley Crüe.

Says Nikki Sixx: "Should @ReelzChannel be liable for putting out shows without so many artist approval? I am very disappointed that they think they can tell our LIFE story just to sell advertising (mostly incorrect) and without anybodies permission.

In another post, Sixx continues: "Breaking the band was not authorized by Mötley Crüe. Our lawyers sent them a cease-and-desist and further action will be taken.@ReelzChannel Is the bottom of the barrel."

Vince Neil posted the following: "Breaking The Band, fucking memories from a manager, Doug Thaler, who can't remember that he's the one who actually broke up the band! The band didn't break up because of me racing. It broke up because he was too much of a pussy who didn't just say, 'hey guys, let's take a week off and come back with cooler heads', he called me an hour later and said I was out of the band! Great Management!! What he didn't say was instead of me going racing I put out a Top 10 single with 'Your Invited', oops he forgot! Then an album called Exposed! Oops forgot again! No wonder he was fired shortly after."

Should @ReelzChannel be liable for putting out shows without so many artist approval? I am very disappointed that they think they can tell our LIFE story just to sell advertising ( mostly incorrect ) and without any bodies persmission. — xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) June 18, 2019

Breaking the band was not authorized by Mötley Crüe. Our lawyers sent them a cease-and-desist and further action will be taken.@ReelzChannel Is the bottom of the barrel. — xxıS ıʞʞıN (@NikkiSixx) June 18, 2019

(Photo - Paul Brown)