MÖTLEY CRÜE - The Dirt And Catalog Generates Outstanding Success; Soundtrack In Billboard's Top 10

The Dirt film has generated a significant increase in total consumption, not only for The Dirt soundtrack but for Mötley Crüe’s entire catalog much like Bohemian Rhapsody has done for Queen.

Mötley Crüe released The Dirt soundtrack on March 22 and it's currently at #10 on Billboard’s Top 200. A first in over a decade. The Greatest Hits album also returned to the Top 200 and the soundtrack landed at #3 on Billboard’s Top Album and Digital Albums chart. It’s also at #1 on Current Hard Music Albums and Rock Albums charts and, #1 on the Soundtrack Albums chart. Upon its release, the soundtrack immediately went to #1 on the iTunes All Genres chart, ahead of the Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born soundtracks. The cascade of success continues with 22 chart-topping singles and 7 albums on the iTunes 200 charts across the globe.

Mötley Crüe’s, The Dirt soundtrack continues to remain at #1, on Top 10 charts worldwide, including: #1 on Canada’s Billboard Hard Rock Chart, #1 on the Official UK Rock Chart and #10 on the ARIA chart in Australia.

The soundtrack continues to generate monumental success worldwide with huge daily streams and downloads for the band. The band currently has streaming increases of 626% on Spotify, 1,000% stream increases on Apple Music, and Apple iTunes downloads are up 2,000%. Amazon has triple digit streaming growth and Deezer streams are up 670%. In addition, Mötley Crüe currently has 8 tracks on the Spotify Viral 50 chart in 15 countries and, The Mötley Essentials playlist is now charting higher than Ariana Grande Essentials on Apple Music.

“Our strategy was to use both the film and music algorithmic echo chamber to have a virtuous circle, each propelling the other to greater heights. The new song is “The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat Machine Gun Kelly), the film is titled The Dirt, The Book is The Dirt. Audiences have voted on the music streaming platforms and on social media, critics are a thing of the past as Bohemian Rhapsody has shown” said Allen Kovac, CEO of Eleven Seven Label Group, Founder of 10th Street Entertainment and Mötley Crüe’s manager who also served as a co-producer on the film.

The 18-song soundtrack featuring a collection of Mötley Crüe classics mastered by Grammy winner Dave Donnelly, underscore the significant events that shape the film. Exclusively for the film and soundtrack, Mötley Crüe recorded four new songs with iconic Producer Bob Rock, featuring the single, “The Dirt (Est. 1981)" (feat. Machine Gun Kelly). Additional tracks include, “Ride With The Devil”, “Crash And Burn” and the band’s own spin on Madonna’s, “Like A Virgin”. Most recently, “Home Sweet Home” from the soundtrack and catalog was featured in a trailer for Stranger Things 3.

The soundtrack is the companion album to the band’s biopic, The Dirt, an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess, and is based on their New York Times bestselling autobiography written by Neil Strauss, which returned to #1 on Amazon Books.

In celebration of the soundtrack and film release, the band revealed a painted mural by Los Angeles based artist, Robert Vargas at The Whisky a Go Go on March 18, check out the video below from the iconic Sunset Strip.

(Photo - Paul Brown)