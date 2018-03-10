MÖTLEY CRÜE - The Dirt Movie Crew Member Electrocuted On Set

TMZ is reporting that a crew member working on the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt was rushed to the hospital after being electrocuted during production.

The incident happened Saturday morning in New Orleans where the film is shooting. TMZ were told that the crew member was working on a rooftop when he got shocked.

Check out video of the victim on a stretcher surrounded by EMTs, as well as photos from the set, at TMZ.

The Dirt, from Netflix and LBI Entertainment, based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band. Starring in the Jeff Tremaine-directed film are Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars, Daniel Webber as Vince Neil and Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee. Rebekah Graf (The Amityville Murders, Lycan) was recently tapped to play Heather Locklear, ex-wife of Tommy Lee, while Tony Cavalero, who stars on Nickelodeon’s School Of Rock series, has been cast as Ozzy Osbourne.