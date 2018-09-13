MÖTLEY CRÜE To Hit The Studio To Record Four New Tracks, Reports Singer VINCE NEIL

September 13, 2018, 41 minutes ago

news hard rock motley crue

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil has taken to social media to reveal that the band are set to record four new songs.

Says Vince: "Exciting news! I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Mötley Crüe tracks! Rock On!!"


In late August, Mötley Crüe bandmates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee have hit the studio with producer Bob Rock, possibly to record music for the biopic The Dirt, based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

The band's Facebook page was updated with the image below, captioned "28th August 2018", and Tommy Lee posted video via Instagram.

