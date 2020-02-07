MÖTLEY CRÜE - Watch Singer VINCE NEIL Slur His Way Through Video Message To Super Fan

YouTube user Skunk'd Life has released the video below, along with the following message:

"We hired Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe through a site called Cameo to wish my younger brother a happy 40th birthday. I got my brother into the Crüe when we were little and still to this day the Crüe and esp Vince is his idol.

"You are given 250 characters of what you want the celebrity to say, and this is what we intended Vince to say: "Happy Birthday to Derek from Christian, Mom, Tanya, Ethan and Blake. Shout at the devil to start off this new decade and take the opportunity to kickstart your auto search and sales!! Listen to the Dr. and feelgood about the big 4-0 in 2020."

"This video is what came out of him instead. We honestly find it hysterical and Vince if you're seeing or reading this, we still love ya man! I'll see ya 10th row in Miami this summer!!"

Vince Neil charges $400 for each of his Cameo videos. Hire him here.