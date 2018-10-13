MÖTLEY CRÜE - "We Have A Surprise That Will Confirm That We’re Outta Our Minds"

October 13, 2018, an hour ago

news motley crue nikki sixx hard rock

MÖTLEY CRÜE - "We Have A Surprise That Will Confirm That We’re Outta Our Minds"

Mötley Crüe have been in the studio working on four new songs for the biopic The Dirt, based on the Neil Strauss’ novel The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band.

Bassist Nikki Sixx recently took to Twitter, posting the following: "Fück can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new Mötley Crüe and it feels real and raw. Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds."

In response to a question on how the new songs will fit in, since the film is based on the band's past, Nikki Sixx responds: "You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. Its our movie. We know what were doing."

Vocalist Vince Neil took to social media to share his excitement, stating, "Exciting news! I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Mötley Crüe tracks! Rock On!!"

In late August, Mötley Crüe bandmates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee hit the studio with producer Bob Rock. The band's Facebook page was updated with the image below, captioned "28th August 2018".

Stay tuned for updates.

 



Featured Audio

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

Featured Video

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

Latest Reviews