MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Girls, Girls, Girls Album Turns 30; Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition Due In August (Video Trailer)

Today is the 30th anniversary of Mötley Crüe’s fourth studio album, Girls Girls Girls, released on May 15th, 1987. In celebration, the band has announced that a special deluxe 30th Anniversary edition of the 4 x Platinum album will be released on August 25th. Check out a trailer video below.

The first single from the album, for the title track “Girls, Girls, Girls”, was released on May 11th, 1987 and peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at #12, and at #20 on the Mainstream rock charts. Check out the uncensored version of the music video for the song below.