MOTOGRATER Announce Spring, Summer Tour Dates

California-based, Billboard chart-topping hard rockers Motograter have a packed 2018 ahead of them, following on the heat generated from their long-awaited second album, 2017's Desolation, released on Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson's EMP Label Group. Most recently, the band announced several spring and summer tour dates, set to begin on May 6th in Las Vegas, NV. The set of dates will run through June 2nd in Pipestem, WV when the band performs at Metal in the Mountains. Two more festival dates will follow in mid-June and July. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.

Guitarist Matthew "Nuke" Nunes says, "We are so excited to finally get back on the road! We have a deadly new line-up and are ready to crush the stage every night. C'mon out and witness the beautiful mayhem we will ensue upon the metal masses!"

Dates:

May

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

7 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933

8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Lounge

10 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

12 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem

14 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center

16 - Eugene, OR - W.O.W. Hall

18 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

19 - West Hollywood, CA - The Viper Room

20 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

June

2 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains

16 - Danville, IL - Slang Metal Fest - Shovelhead Saloon

July

7 - Muncie, IN - Mosh Out The Masses - The Water Bowl

Stay tuned for the upcoming release of a brand new music video for the band's second single, "Daggers", directed by Matt Lord Zane in Los Angeles. The band is set to begin writing their third full-length album in the fall.

"The future looks really bright for Motograter at this point," says Nunes. "You may ask 'why are we still relevant?' Because we write good songs. Because we believe our recordings and our live shows speak for themselves. The sky is the limit, really."

Last year, Motograter released the official lyric video for the first single, "Parasite," directed by Brian Cox of Gemini Syndrome and Hollywood Undead.