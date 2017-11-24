MOTOGRATER Drummer NOAH "SHARK" ROBERTSON - "It Looks Like My Time In The Band Has Come To An Abrupt And Shocking End"

"It breaks my heart to release this statement," says drummer Noah "Shark" Robertson. "It looks like my time in the band Motograter has come to an abrupt and shocking end.

"I want to thank all my friends, the fans, and my extended music family for the support over the years. Like I always do, I will persevere in a major way.

"I truly loved the band, have always been a fan, and am proud of everything I was able to accomplish with the group. For the past 4 years, I dedicated my life to that project. In that time, the majority of the activity you have seen coming from the Motograter camp was largely orchestrated by me. You won’t find many that will dispute that.

"When I first joined the band, it was in shambles; a hollow shell of it’s former glory. And so I made it my mission to help build the band back into something admirable and respectable. Something the old fans would approve of and new fans could appreciate. It was a long, hard road to get there… but we made it happen.

"The only thing I have to say is I truly believe that vile, despicable, greedy, disgusting, horrible, evil people get theirs in the end… the universal law of Karma is inescapable.

"I am currently available for tours, recording, and other music collaborations."

