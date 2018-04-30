MOTOGRATER Release "Daggers" Music Video

California-based hard rockers Motograter recently announced their upcoming spring and summer Desolatour dates, set to begin on May 6th in Las Vegas, NV. The tour will run through July 7th when the band performs at Mosh Out to the Masses festival in Muncie, IN. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.

In advance of the tour, Motograter reveal a music video for their hard-hitting, melodic anthem "Daggers". The track can be heard on the band's 2017 full-length release, Desolation, released via Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson's EMP Label Group. Watch the video, directed by Matt Lord Zane in Los Angeles, below.

Guitarist Matthew "Nuke" Nunes says, "Firstly, we would have never been able to pull this off without the support of Mikey Doling at JaxxRock Ent and Angel Chavez at DW Drums. Shooting the 'Daggers' video was a great experience all around. We are very proud of what we were able to accomplish. The director Matt Lord Zane and crew - especially the amazing Laney Chantal (makeup/paint) - were nothing short of incredible to work with. We would be remiss to not give a huge shout out to Mike Tempesta at Jackson EVH for loaning us the awesome amps and heads. Motograter is truly excited to show the world something we feel is a true piece of art. See you on the road soon!"

Motograter's Desolatour dates are listed below.

Dates:

May

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

7 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933

8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Lounge

10 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

12 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem

13 - Kennewick, WA - Eagles Lodge 2491

14 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center

15 - Lewiston, ID - 3rd Wheel

16 - Eugene, OR - W.O.W. Hall

18 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

19 - West Hollywood, CA - The Viper Room

20 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

June

2 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains

16 - Danville, IL - Slang Metal Fest - Shovelhead Saloon

July

7 - Muncie, IN - Mosh Out The Masses - The Water Bowl

Watch Motograter's official lyric video for the single "Parasite", directed by Brian Cox of Gemini Syndrome and Hollywood Undead: