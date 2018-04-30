MOTOGRATER Release "Daggers" Music Video
April 30, 2018, 2 hours ago
California-based hard rockers Motograter recently announced their upcoming spring and summer Desolatour dates, set to begin on May 6th in Las Vegas, NV. The tour will run through July 7th when the band performs at Mosh Out to the Masses festival in Muncie, IN. See below for all currently confirmed tour dates.
In advance of the tour, Motograter reveal a music video for their hard-hitting, melodic anthem "Daggers". The track can be heard on the band's 2017 full-length release, Desolation, released via Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson's EMP Label Group. Watch the video, directed by Matt Lord Zane in Los Angeles, below.
Guitarist Matthew "Nuke" Nunes says, "Firstly, we would have never been able to pull this off without the support of Mikey Doling at JaxxRock Ent and Angel Chavez at DW Drums. Shooting the 'Daggers' video was a great experience all around. We are very proud of what we were able to accomplish. The director Matt Lord Zane and crew - especially the amazing Laney Chantal (makeup/paint) - were nothing short of incredible to work with. We would be remiss to not give a huge shout out to Mike Tempesta at Jackson EVH for loaning us the awesome amps and heads. Motograter is truly excited to show the world something we feel is a true piece of art. See you on the road soon!"
Motograter's Desolatour dates are listed below.
Dates:
May
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
7 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933
8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Lounge
10 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
12 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem
13 - Kennewick, WA - Eagles Lodge 2491
14 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center
15 - Lewiston, ID - 3rd Wheel
16 - Eugene, OR - W.O.W. Hall
18 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
19 - West Hollywood, CA - The Viper Room
20 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar
June
2 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains
16 - Danville, IL - Slang Metal Fest - Shovelhead Saloon
July
7 - Muncie, IN - Mosh Out The Masses - The Water Bowl
Watch Motograter's official lyric video for the single "Parasite", directed by Brian Cox of Gemini Syndrome and Hollywood Undead: