MOTOR SISTER Featuring SCOTT IAN, JOEY VERA, JOHN TEMPESTA To Perform On Wacken:World:Wide Livestream

On July 29th, rock supergroup Motor Sister - featuring Jim Wilson (Mother Superior), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Pearl Aday (solo), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), and John Tempesta (The Cult) - will take part in Wacken:World:Wide, a unique event that fans can experience live on Wacken-World-Wide.com, as well as on the website and app for MagentaMusik 360 and MagentaTV, for free!

Motor Sister will perform at 9:15am PST / 12:15pm EST / 6:15pm CET on July 29th, with an exclusive interview after the set.

Stay tuned for updates.

In the new video below, Motor Sister performs "Girls Got Rhythm" from AC/DC's 1979 album, Highway To Hell album. A message states: "We love AC/DC. And who doesn’t? Bang your heads!"

Motor Sister is:

Jim Wilson - Vocals, Guitar

Scott Ian - Guitar

Joey Vera - Bass

John Tempesta - Drums

Pearl Aday - Vocals