MOTOR SISTER Pay Tribute To JOHN PRINE With “Angel From Montgomery” Performance; Video

Motor Sister - featuring Jim Wilson (Mother Superior), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Pearl Aday (solo), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), and John Tempesta (The Cult) – checked in from corona lockdown to pay tribute to John Prine, the country folk singer who died on April 7 at the age of 73, with a rendition of his song “Angel From Montgomery”.

Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante, has released the video below, featuring a performance of the Stormtroopers Of Death (S.O.D.) instrumental, "March Of The S.O.D.", from their 1985 debut album, Speak English Or Die.

S.O.D.'s lineup includes Scott Ian (guitars, backing vocals), Dan Lilker (bass, backing vocals), Charlie Benante (drums, additional guitar solos), and Billy Milano (vocals).

Charlie Benante has been releasing a series of videos entitled YO! Watch The Beat. Previously released segments can be seen below:

