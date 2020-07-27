MOTÖRHEAD And Wrestler TRIPLE H Join Forces For Unique Product Line

Not every WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Superstar becomes synonymous with a heavy metal band, but Triple H isn’t every WWE Superstar.

Throughout his remarkable 25-year tenure in WWE, The King of Kings has won 14 world championships, engaged in countless five-star classics and led unforgettable groups such as D-Generation X, Evolution and The Authority to enormous success.

And he accomplished most of that while entering the squared circle to the headbanging sounds of Motörhead, including timeless tunes such as “The Game”, “King Of Kings” and “Line In The Sand”.

Now, Triple H and Motörhead are once again together in the form of this new product line, available at WWE Shop. The smorgasbord of must-have products includes a limited-edition vinyl album of Motörhead’s Evolution Of The Game, snug hooded sweatshirts, and eye-catching T-shirts to celebrate Triple H's birthday (July 27th) in style!