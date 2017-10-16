MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE On Being The “New Guy” In SCORPIONS - “It’s Not Easy To Step Into A Band That’s Been Running So Long”; Video

In a new interview with Q1043 New York, Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee (ex- Motörhead) discusses joining a band with a 50 year history.

Says Mikkey: “Well, you know, it’s not easy to step into a band that’s been running so long… they have their ways. And I’d also been playing 35 years internationally myself. But it clicked right away, really, you can kind of feel that… it takes 30 seconds, and a small tour.”

Scorpions recently cancelled their remaining North American tour dates, issuing the following statement: “The Scorpions regretfully announce that due to severe laryngitis, the remainder of the US 2017 tour will be cancelled. Klaus Meine has been advised by top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice. If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent vocal damage. We truly hate to disappoint our fans, and hope to come back to America soon, but this time we have no choice but to cancel.”