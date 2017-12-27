MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE On LEMMY's Legacy - "He's Being Remembered In A Million Different Ways"

In a new interview with Martin Popoff for Goldmine, Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee (now a member of Scorpions), discusses the legacy left behind by his former bandmate Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away on December 28th, 2015.

“Oh, he’s being remembered in a million different ways," says Mikkey. "He was a poet, you know; he was so good with words. That’s why Ozzy always called him to work with him, and a lot of other entertainers as well, because he could put words together like no one could, really. He scribbled a lyric down in 15 minutes that people might be struggling for months to put together. He just took a napkin and wrote the best lyrics that you could imagine. He had a very, very easy way of that.

“But we all have our own kind of relationship with him, in different ways. So I don’t know, I just think and hope - and I already know - that he’s being remembered in a proper way. Because, you know, when he passed, it’s been bigger than Elvis. He would be very surprised and honored if he knew. He might know, if he was peeking down to see what’s going on. I mean, if you saw what just happened at the Wacken Festival, for instance, with a hundred thousand fans raising their hands while they played the new video, for ‘Heroes.’ That was the release of that song, kind of, and it was just incredible. They’re naming streets after Lemmy; they’re naming all kinds of parks and stages. So no, it’s quite amazing.”

