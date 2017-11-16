MOTÖRHEAD Drummer PHIL “PHILTHY ANIMAL” TAYLOR's Original Camco Drum Kit Up For Auction

Bonhams auction house has listed an original Camco drum kit with shark motif bass drumskins, once owned by late Motörhead drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.

Description: Mirror finish, comprising; two 24 x 14inch bass drums each fitted with original front skins bearing shark teeth motifs and with an original Motörhead sticker, two original black wooden front head hoops, an 18inch floor Tom, a 16inch hanging Tom, a 15inch hanging Tom, and a 14inch hanging Tom. 'Cloud' badge. Each drum head on the Toms fitted with a clear Remo CS Black Dot. Accompanied by three vintage drum cases including a Le Blond bass drum case, one double braced double tom stand, various spare Remo CS Black Dot clear heads and various spare Camco lugs, dampers, and accessories.

These iconic original bass drum skins appeared on Taylor's drum kits at numerous live shows and music recordings throughout the 80's, some of which include Top Of The Pops in 1980, the official music video for "Ace Of Spades" released in 1980, and their live show in Nottingham.

The kit was given to the vendor by his friend, another fellow drummer, who had acquired it from a private sale in the early 1990's.

More details and photos at Bonhams.com.