MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Announces Debut Solo Album, Old Lions Still Roar; ALICE COOPER, DEE SNIDER, ROB HALFORD Among Guests
July 5, 2019, an hour ago
After two very successful releases with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons and countless live shows with rock giants like Guns N' Roses among others, legendary long-time Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell is currently laying down the finishing touches to his first-ever solo record.
Commented Campbell: "I'm really happy to release my first solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, worldwide. I'm also honoured to have mega talented guests and friends do their thing. Looking forward to everyone taking a listen!"
Old Lions Still Roar will include performances by rock heavyweights like Alice Cooper, Dee Snider and Rob Halford among others and is set to be released later this year via Nuclear Blast Records. More details to be released soon.
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons live dates:
July
11-12 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock Festival
13 - Haapsalu, Estonia - American Beauty Car Show
26 - East Lulworth, UK - Camp Bestival
August
23 - Liège, Belgium - Golden Age Rock Festival
24 - Newark, UK - Stonedeaf Festival
31 - Durham, UK - Stormin The Castle
September
7 - Wels, Austria - Trabrennbahn Bohse Onkelz Open Air
13 - Altenbergen, Germany - Rock N Revel
14 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
15 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest
16 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot (with Glenn Hughes)
18 - Boisseuil, France - Espace Culturel du Crouzy
20 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF
21 - Neuenstadt am Kocher, Germany - Stadthalle (with Nitrogods)
22 - Strasbourg, France - La Maison Bleue
24 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
25 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey
26 - Alencon, France - La Luciole
27 - Paris, France - Café de la Danse
28 - Le Havre, France - Magic Mirrors
October
13-18 - Los Angeles, CA - MegaCruise
October (with King Creature)
29 - Stoke, UK - The Sugarmill
30 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
November (with King Creature)
1 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
2 - London, UK - The Dome
3 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios
4 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
6 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms
7 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK’s Steel Mill
8 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix
9 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed
November (with Leader Of Down)
29 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9
30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
December (with Leader Of Down)
1 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
4 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Halle)
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett
7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Nikolaut Winterfestival
(Photo - Tom Hughes)