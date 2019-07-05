MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Announces Debut Solo Album, Old Lions Still Roar; ALICE COOPER, DEE SNIDER, ROB HALFORD Among Guests

After two very successful releases with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons and countless live shows with rock giants like Guns N' Roses among others, legendary long-time Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell is currently laying down the finishing touches to his first-ever solo record.

Commented Campbell: "I'm really happy to release my first solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, worldwide. I'm also honoured to have mega talented guests and friends do their thing. Looking forward to everyone taking a listen!"

Old Lions Still Roar will include performances by rock heavyweights like Alice Cooper, Dee Snider and Rob Halford among others and is set to be released later this year via Nuclear Blast Records. More details to be released soon.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons live dates:

July

11-12 - Kvinesdal, Norway - Norway Rock Festival

13 - Haapsalu, Estonia - American Beauty Car Show

26 - East Lulworth, UK - Camp Bestival

August

23 - Liège, Belgium - Golden Age Rock Festival

24 - Newark, UK - Stonedeaf Festival

31 - Durham, UK - Stormin The Castle

September

7 - Wels, Austria - Trabrennbahn Bohse Onkelz Open Air

13 - Altenbergen, Germany - Rock N Revel

14 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

15 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest

16 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot (with Glenn Hughes)

18 - Boisseuil, France - Espace Culturel du Crouzy

20 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF

21 - Neuenstadt am Kocher, Germany - Stadthalle (with Nitrogods)

22 - Strasbourg, France - La Maison Bleue

24 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

25 - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey

26 - Alencon, France - La Luciole

27 - Paris, France - Café de la Danse

28 - Le Havre, France - Magic Mirrors

October

13-18 - Los Angeles, CA - MegaCruise

October (with King Creature)

29 - Stoke, UK - The Sugarmill

30 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

November (with King Creature)

1 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

2 - London, UK - The Dome

3 - Norwich, UK - Epic Studios

4 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

6 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

7 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK’s Steel Mill

8 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

9 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

November (with Leader Of Down)

29 - Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

December (with Leader Of Down)

1 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

4 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Halle)

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Nikolaut Winterfestival

(Photo - Tom Hughes)