MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Discusses Guitars And Gear - "I'm A Man Of Simple Tastes"; Old Lions Still Roar Video Trailer

October 29, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock phil campbell motorhead

MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Discusses Guitars And Gear - "I'm A Man Of Simple Tastes"; Old Lions Still Roar Video Trailer

Legendary long-time Motörhead guitarist, Phil Campbell, has released a new trailer for his first-ever solo record, Old Lions Still Roar, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

Old Lions Still Roar is released in various formats (slipcase CD, Vinyl, digital). The album features two different covers - a black and white one (CD Slipcase + digital) and a colored one (vinyl).

Order Old Lions Still Roar here. Get/stream the track "These Old Boots" here.

Vinyl Cover

 

CD Slipcase/Digital Cover

 

Tracklisting:

"Rocking Chair" feat. Leon Stanford
"Straight Up" feat. Rob Halford
"Faith In Fire" feat. Ben Ward
"Swing It" feat. Alice Cooper
"Left For Dead" feat. Nev MacDonald
"Walk The Talk" feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri
"These Old Boots" feat. Dee Snider, Mick Mars & Chris Fehn
"Dancing Dogs (Love Survives") feat. Whitfield Crane
"Dead Roses" feat. Benji Webbe
"Tears From A Glass Eye" feat. Joe Satriani

"Straight Up" lyric video:

"Swing It" lyric video:

"These Old Boots" video:



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL Feat. DEE SNIDER – “These Old Boots” (Nuclear Blast)

PHIL CAMPBELL Feat. DEE SNIDER – “These Old Boots” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

Latest Reviews