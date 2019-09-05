MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Discusses Mixing New Solo Album, Old Lions Still Roar (Video)

Legendary long-time Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell will release his first-ever solo record, Old Lions Still Roar, on October 25 via Nuclear Blast. In this new trailer, Campbell discusses mixing the album:

Old Lions Still Roar will be released in various formats (slipcase CD, Vinyl, digital ) and is now available for pre-order. The album will feature 2 different covers - a black and white one (CD Slipcase + digital) and a colored one (vinyl).

The album will include guest appearances by renowned artists such as Dee Snider, Rob Halford, Alice Cooper among many others.

Tracklisting:

"Rocking Chair" feat. Leon Stanford

"Straight Up" feat. Rob Halford

"Faith In Fire" feat. Ben Ward

"Swing It" feat. Alice Cooper

"Left For Dead" feat. Nev MacDonald

"Walk The Talk" feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri

"These Old Boots" feat. Dee Snider, Mick Mars & Chris Fehn

"Dancing Dogs (Love Survives") feat. Whitfield Crane

"Dead Roses" feat. Benji Webbe

"Tears From A Glass Eye" feat. Joe Satriani

"These Old Boots" video: