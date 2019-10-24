MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Discusses Vinyl Records Including LED ZEPPELIN, JIMI HENDRIX, PINK FLOYD And More; Video

October 24, 2019, an hour ago

Legendary long-time Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell will release his first-ever solo record, Old Lions Still Roar, tomorrow, Friday, October 25, via Nuclear Blast. Phil talks vinyl records in this new video trailer:

Old Lions Still Roar will be released in various formats (slipcase CD, Vinyl, digital ) and is now available for pre-order. The album will feature 2 different covers - a black and white one (CD Slipcase + digital) and a colored one (vinyl).

Pre-order Old Lions Still Roar here. Get/stream the track "These Old Boots" here.

Vinyl Cover

 

CD Slipcase/Digital Cover

 

Tracklisting:

"Rocking Chair" feat. Leon Stanford
"Straight Up" feat. Rob Halford
"Faith In Fire" feat. Ben Ward
"Swing It" feat. Alice Cooper
"Left For Dead" feat. Nev MacDonald
"Walk The Talk" feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri
"These Old Boots" feat. Dee Snider, Mick Mars & Chris Fehn
"Dancing Dogs (Love Survives") feat. Whitfield Crane
"Dead Roses" feat. Benji Webbe
"Tears From A Glass Eye" feat. Joe Satriani

"Swing It" lyric video:

"These Old Boots" video:



