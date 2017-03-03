MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Lays Down Part For DARIO LORINA’s "Two Fifty" Track; Video Posted

Shrapnel Records recently released Black Label Society guitarist Dario Lorina’s second instrumental album, Death Grip Tribulations.

Dario's new album is a powerful show of songwriting infused with shred guitar, vintage modern influence, and a richly musical band consisting of longtime musical partner Dan "D.C." Conway (drums), Black Label Society band mates John "J.D." DeServio (bass) and Jeff Fabb (drums), along with former Lizzy Borden bandmate Marten Andersson (bass).

The album also features a song with Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell. Video of Campbell recording "Two Fifty" during the Death Grip Tribulations sessions can be seen below:

Engineered and mixed by Fred Archambault, known for his work with Alice Cooper and Avenged Sevenfold, among others, Death Grip Tribulations is a sheer embodiment of Dario Loriana’s vast skill set.

Says Shrapnel's Mike Varney: "Death Grip Tribulations makes it clear that Dario Lorina has become a force to be reckoned with, as at 27 years of age, he draws from experience far beyond his years, creating a collection of songs built on forceful rhythms, strong melodies and an arsenal of advanced guitar chops."

Lorina began his professional career in 2006 at age 16 as the touring guitarist with the late Jani Lane (Warrant). At age 19, he joined veteran metal act Lizzy Borden, whom he toured with for four years.

Dario released his first instrumental record on Shrapnel in September 2013. In January 2014, he joined Black Label Society and has since been touring worldwide with Zakk Wylde, performing on both guitar and keys, most recently on Wylde's Book Of Shadows II tour.

You can order Death Grip Tribulations through iTunes, Amazon, and personally signed CDs direct from DarioLorina.com.

Tracklisting:

"Rituals"

"Echoes Of A Stone Heart"

"Two Fifty" (featuring Phil Campbell)

"Guardian"

"Waves Of Nostalgia"

"Heart Of Night"

"Fire Sign"

"Death Grip Tribulations"

"Same Dice"

"Hollowing"

"Perigee"

"Distant Shores"

"Echoes Of A Stone Heart" playthrough:

In live news, Dario Lorina will be playing at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 31st.