MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL - New Solo Album Guest List Expands With Appearances From DEE SNIDER And MATT SORUM

In a new interview with Rock Sverige, Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell reveals that in addition to Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and Slipknot’s Chris Fenn, guest appearances on his upcoming solo album will also include members of Twisted Sister and Skindred, as well as Matt Sorum.

Says Phil: “Yeah and Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is doing some vocals. Benji (Webbe) from Skindred has done it. I’m really lucky to get these people on it. Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, The Cult) is gonna do a track. He’s doing it next week. His mixing desk blew out. It’s gonna be good.”

In regards to what the album is going to sound like, Phil reveals: “It’s not gonna be what people expect. I play piano on a few tracks. I don't know, since it's not finished yet. I still gotta write another six songs for it, but it's not gonna be all totally like Motörhead. After many years it's just nice to be able to do what I want. I could do what I wanted in Motörhead, but we didn't wanna stray too far away. We'd put a saxophone in when we wanted and a piano and acoustics…”

Nuclear Blast recently announced that Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have inked a worldwide record deal with the label.

Phil Campbell commented: "I am really pleased to announce that my band Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have signed a record deal with Nuclear Blast. The label is home to some great bands, some of which are also very good friends of mine. Once we get back from the summer festivals we look forward to recording our first full length album!"

In celebration of the announcement, the band has put together the exclusive digital only live EP Live At Solothurn which is available via all download and streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

“Big Mouth”

“Nothing Up My Sleeve” (Motörhead cover)

“Spiders”

“Take Aim”

“R.A.M.O.N.E.S.” (Motörhead cover)

“Sweet Leaf” (Black Sabbath cover)

After supporting hard rock icons Guns N' Roses on their stadium tour, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons are currently touring Europe, playing a selection of big festivals.

July

1 - Khania, Greece - Chania Rock Festival

22 - Gloucester, UK - Amplified Festival

August

25 - Granichen, Switzerland - Open Air Granichen

September

2 - Durham UK - Stormin’ The Castle Festival