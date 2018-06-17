MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL On Forthcoming Autobiography - "I've Decided To Put The Book On Hold; I Want To Do Music First"

Guitarist Phil Campbell (Motörhead) spoke with Kaaos TV on June 8th prior to his band, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, performing in Hyvinkää, Finland at Rockfest. He talks about Motörhead's appeal, the response to The Bastard Sons, his upcoming solo album and biography, and more.

Fresh off stage from a thunderous slot with Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons at Planet Rock's Winter's End, Campbell spoke to Wyatt at Planet Rock about how his Motörhead memories inspire him to keep playing, how he chooses a setlist, and why Chris Jericho (Fozzy) is an "asshole". Check out the interview below.

The Age Of Absurdity was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales and produced, engineered, and mixed by Romesh Dodangoda. The record was then passed over to the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London for mastering.

The album features 11 tracks + 1 bonus track (see tracklisting below). It is available in various formats, with orders available here. Cover art by Matt Riste.

The Age Of Absurdity tracklisting:

“Ringleader”

“Freak Show”

“Skin And Bones”

“Gypsy Kiss”

“Welcome To Hell”

“Dark Days”

“Dropping The Needle”

“Step Into The Fire”

“Get On Your Knees”

“High Rule”

“Into The Dark”

“Silver Machine” (Hawkwind cover featuring Dave Brock of Hawkwind)*

* - only included in the first pressing of the CD version of the album

"Dark Days" video:

“Welcome To Hell” video:

“Silver Machine” video:

“Ringleader” lyric video:

Live At YouTube Space London: