MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Shelves Book Plans, For Now - "I Panicked At The Last Moment And Just Pulled The Plug"

In a new interview with Ireland's Overdrive, legendary Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell discusses his plans to write a book.

"I started my book six months ago but I cancelled it because of the album and there was just way to much stuff going on in my personal and work life," says Phil. "I was working with two Swedish guys who incidentally have just finished Samantha Fox’s book. To be honest, I panicked at the last moment, and just pulled the plug on the project. The guys were so cool, but it just didn’t feel right at the time."

Asked if the book is a life story, or more a concentrated look at the music side of his life, Campbell responds, "The concept was not an autobiographical type book but more a collection of wild stories of bizarre things that have happened on the road. I was thinking to myself during the writing process, “where the fuck are they gonna file this book, under fact or fiction” because some of the stuff that’s happened to me has been fucking crazy man. Totally fucking crazy!"

Will he eventually get around to finishing it? "Yeah, that’s the plan. When I finish my solo album, I’m going to go back to finishing the book which will hopefully be sometime next year or perhaps 2019. It’s got to feel right for me you know? I’m not abandoning the idea of releasing a book, it’s just gonna take some time for me to get around to doing it when it feels right."

Read the full interview at Overdrive.ie.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, led by Campbell, will issue their debut album, The Age Of Absurdity, on January 26th via Nuclear Blast.

The band’s first full-length studio effort was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales and produced, engineered, and mixed by Romesh Dodangoda. The record was then passed over to the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London for mastering.

The album will feature 11 tracks + 1 bonus track (see tracklisting below), and will be available in various formats, with pre-orders available here.

The Age Of Absurdity tracklisting:

“Ringleader”

“Freak Show”

“Skin And Bones”

“Gypsy Kiss”

“Welcome To Hell”

“Dark Days”

“Dropping The Needle”

“Step Into The Fire”

“Get On Your Knees”

“High Rule”

“Into The Dark”

“Silver Machine” (Hawkwind cover featuring Dave Brock of Hawkwind)*

* - only to be included in the first pressing of the CD version of the album

“Silver Machine” video:

“Ringleader” lyric video:

Trailer #1

Trailer #2:

Studio Diary #1:

Studio Diary #2:

Studio Diary #3: