MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Talks New Solo Single "These Old Boots" (Video)

Legendary long-time Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell will release his first-ever solo record, »Old Lions Still Roar« on October 25 via Nuclear Blast.

Today the iconic guitarist talks the first single off the album, 'These Old Boots' featuring Dee Snider, Mick Mars and Chris Fehn. Watch the interview here:

After two very successful releases with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons and countless live shows with rock giants like Guns N' Roses among others, legendary long-time Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has finalized work on his first-ever solo record, Old Lions Still Roar, which is scheduled for release on October 25 via Nuclear Blast. The iconic guitarist recently released the first single off the record, "These Old Boots", featuring Dee Snider, Mick Mars and Chris Fehn.

In the clip below, talks about the song.

Old Lions Still Roar will be released in various formats (slipcase CD, Vinyl, digital ) and is now available for pre-order. The album will feature 2 different covers - a black and white one (CD Slipcase + digital) and a colored one (vinyl).

Pre-order Old Lions Still Roar here. Get/stream the track "These Old Boots" here.

The album will include guest appearances by renowned artists such as Dee Snider, Rob Halford, Alice Cooper among many others.

Vinyl Cover

CD Slipcase/Digital Cover

Tracklisting:

"Rocking Chair" feat. Leon Stanford

"Straight Up" feat. Rob Halford

"Faith In Fire" feat. Ben Ward

"Swing It" feat. Alice Cooper

"Left For Dead" feat. Nev MacDonald

"Walk The Talk" feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri

"These Old Boots" feat. Dee Snider, Mick Mars & Chris Fehn

"Dancing Dogs (Love Survives") feat. Whitfield Crane

"Dead Roses" feat. Benji Webbe

"Tears From A Glass Eye" feat. Joe Satriani

"These Old Boots" video: