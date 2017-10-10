MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist’s PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Complete Recordings For Upcoming Debut Album
October 10, 2017, 26 minutes ago
Back in August, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, led by the legendary long time Motörhead guitarist, entered the studio to record their debut full-length album with producer Romesh Dodangoda. The band have now completed the recording sessions, with a release scheduled for early-2018 via Nuclear Blast. Details to follow.
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will support Australian rockers Airbourne on their UK run in November.
Commented Phil Campbell: "We can’t wait to share the stage with them and hope to see a lot of our fans there too. Until then play it loud and have fun!!"
November
11 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
13 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
14 - Manchester, UK - Academy
15 - London, UK - Roundhouse
18 - Norwich, UK - UEA
19 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy
20 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy
22 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
Lineup:
Phil Campbell - Guitar
Todd Campbell - Guitar
Dane Campbell - Drums
Tyla Campbell - Bass
Neil Starr - Vocals