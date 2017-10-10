MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist’s PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Complete Recordings For Upcoming Debut Album

Back in August, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, led by the legendary long time Motörhead guitarist, entered the studio to record their debut full-length album with producer Romesh Dodangoda. The band have now completed the recording sessions, with a release scheduled for early-2018 via Nuclear Blast. Details to follow.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will support Australian rockers Airbourne on their UK run in November.

Commented Phil Campbell: "We can’t wait to share the stage with them and hope to see a lot of our fans there too. Until then play it loud and have fun!!"

November

11 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

13 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

14 - Manchester, UK - Academy

15 - London, UK - Roundhouse

18 - Norwich, UK - UEA

19 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy

22 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Lineup:

Phil Campbell - Guitar

Todd Campbell - Guitar

Dane Campbell - Drums

Tyla Campbell - Bass

Neil Starr - Vocals