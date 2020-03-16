MOTÖRHEAD - HQ Video Of Complete 2014 Düsseldorf Concert Streaming

Motörhead performed at Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany on November 12, 2014. Rockpalast broadcast the performance, and have released footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Shoot You In The Back"

"Damage Case"

"Stay Clean"

"Metropolis"

"Over The Top"

Guitar Solo (Nicht Eingeblendet)

"Suicide"

"Rock It"

"The Chase Is Better Than The Catch"

"Do You Believe"

"Lost Woman Blues"

"Doctor Rock"

"Just 'Cos You Got The Power"

"Going To Brazil"

"Killed By Death"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Overkill"