MOTÖRHEAD - Introducing The Lakai Limited Footwear x Motörhead Footwear And Apparel Capsule; Late Leader LEMMY Subject Of Dead Rock Stars Podcast, Episode #1

Lakai Limited Footwear reveals its latest collaboration: a co-branded footwear and apparel capsule with rock legends Motörhead, centered around Lakai professional Riley Hawk. The deal was brokered by Global Merchandising Services, Inc, worldwide Licensing Agent for the band.

Riley Hawk, son of prominent skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, has built his own career and reputation as one of the most promising and talented young professional skateboarders of his era. Riley has filmed numerous full-length video parts, traveled the world with his sponsors, and has managed to find the time to practice, record, and travel with a band of his own.

When asking Riley where he draws his musical inspiration for his skating, band, and lifestyle, Motörhead was at the top of his list. Riley truly embodies the "Fast and Loose", pedal to the metal, skateboard/rock and roll lifestyle. Therefore, a Riley x Lakai x Motörhead project made perfect sense.



The Lakai x Motörhead collection consists of three custom co-branded styles of Riley's new signature model shoe, The Riley Hawk 2. The collection also includes custom co-branded "Iron Fist" and "Warpigs" short sleeve tee's, a long sleeve tee, and pullover hoody.





The Lakai x Motörhead collection is available at Lakai.com and select retailers beginning May 19th.

In related news, late Motörhead leader Lemmy Kilmister is the focus of Episode #1 of Dead Rock Stars, a new, enlightening yet wholly amusing podcast presented by former Classic Rock editor and star Kerrang! writer Mick Wall and author Joel McIver. Between them, these two rock writers have written over fifty books on music and contributed to dozens of publications.

The new podcast, produced by 7digital - whose resumé includes Bruce Dickinson’s Rock Show and Radcliffe And Maconie for BBC 6 Music radio show - celebrates Wall and McIver’s combined decades of experience in rock writing and has the stated objective of revealing to listeners exactly what a particular deceased rocker was like in the flesh.

Tune in here.