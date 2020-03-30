MOTÖRHEAD Invite You To "Umläut Your Name!"; Video

Motörhead are inviting you to "Umläut Your Name!"

A message states: "Get your personalized Motörhead artwork to share or have it printed on a limited edition t-shirt. Follow the instructions to add your name to the iconic Warpig design, a must have for all Motörfans! While you’re there, see if you can top the decibel leaderboard on EVERY PLAYLIST LOUDER THAN EVERYONE ELSE."

"Umläut Your Name!" here, watch the video below: