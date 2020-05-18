MOTÖRHEAD Issues Message Regarding #WeAreTheRoadCrew

The road crew are the backbone of any successful live event, and to Lemmy and Motörhead they were more than just workers or employees, they were family. Lemmy loved them so much that he wrote a classic song dedicated to them, an anthem: "(We Are) The Roadcrew"!

Motörhead has issued the following message:

“It pains us to see our family hurting, so we would like to honor, respect and show our solidarity to those that make what we all enjoy possible with this brand new "...Roadcrew" video by Robert John.

“We would also like to challenge our friends and colleagues to join us by posting photos and videos of their beloved road warriors. Let's give them some social media spotlight, love and gratitude! We wanna see yours!

“For those that would like to chip in, we encourage you to go to Live Nation's road crew assistance program Crew Nation and give what you can, any little bit helps. And all streaming proceeds from our ‘(We Are) The Roadcrew’ video tribute will be donated to the fund.

“This movement has no genre, it has no labels, it has no limitations. Remember… #WeAreTheRoadCrew”