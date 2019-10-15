MOTÖRHEAD - Late Frontman LEMMY KILMSTER Would Have Been "Very, Very Proud" Of Band's First Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination, Says MIKKEY DEE

Motörhead are among the sixteen nominees announced for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020.

So what would Lemmy Kilmister, the ferociously non-conformist founder and late frontman of Motörhead, make of the group's first nomination? According to Billboard, those who know him say that if elected, he would most likely serve.

"I remember when we won a Grammy (in 2005) he was prouder than any of us. He really glowed," Mikkey Dee, Motörhead's drummer from 1992 to Kilmister's death in 2015, tells Billboard. "I said, 'Lem, this is pretty fucking cool,' and he said, 'You're right, mate. This is great.' And when we got our hands in the Rock Walk on Sunset in Hollywood, that was also a moment for him, and he was really proud. And this here (Rock Hall nomination) is the king of kings, if you will, so he would've been very, very proud."

