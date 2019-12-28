MOTÖRHEAD Legend LEMMY Remembered: His Final Phone Call With OZZY OSBOURNE

Motörhead legend Lemmy Kilmister passed away on December 28, 2015, just days after his 70th birthday. He died of prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia and congestive heart failure. UK-based Express is reporting on "a newly unearthed, poignant interview" with close friend and music icon Ozzy Osbourne.

Speaking to Metal Hammer last year, Ozzy said he had called the Motörhead star the day he died, saying: “I knew he was dying. He didn’t even know it was me,” the former Black Sabbath icon recalled. “I had to say to him, ‘It’s Ozzy, Lem.’ He just gurgled down the phone to me. I said, 'Lemmy, for f***’s sake, stay there. I’m coming.'"

Ozzy told the publication he and his wife Sharon Osbourne were going to rush to be with Lemmy but it was too late.

"His memorial was something else. I thought to myself, 'Jesus, if he was looking down at this shower!' There was a tray of drinks as you went into the church. I thought, 'This is Lemmy, alright!'"