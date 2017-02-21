MOTÖRHEAD – PHIL CAMPBELL Looks Back At Bad Magic – “We Didn’t Think At The Time It Was Gonna Be The Last Record”

In a new interview with Ultimate-Guitar, Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell spoke about the band’s final album Bad Magic and whether there was any sense what was going on with frontman Lemmy Kilmister at the time.

Campbell says, “We didn’t think at the time it was gonna be the last record. We never thought like that. Me and Lem when we spoke, we never thought about life after Motörhead. We thought about the next song, the next riff, the next tour, the next album, the next Shepherd’s pie or whatever.”

On his thoughts about the album, Campbell replies, “It was quite fitting and I’m glad we went out with a decent one. We never put out crap albums I don’t think. I think they all quantify a high merit. We didn’t intentionally put filler songs on records but some of them were better than others obviously. We tried our best basically.”

On December 6th, Campbell supported Saxon in Munich, Germany at the Backstage with his band, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons. Fan-filmed video is available below:

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons released their debut self-titled 5-track EP via Motörhead Music on November 18th.

Produced by Todd Campbell at their own Stompbox Studios in Wales, UK, and mixed by Motörhead’s producer Cameron Webb, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons loudly shoves you head-first into its raw, gritty, classic and instantly-accessible rock’n’roll charms. Whether it’s the speedy biker-charged refrain of “No Turning Back”, the crunchy catchy jump of “Big Mouth” or the beautiful, yet bombastic, balladry of “Life In Space”, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons brings uniquely organic life and verve to every last riff and stomp, with Starr’s sensational vocals ensuring this EP will be the surprise of the 2016 rock’n’roll release calendar.

