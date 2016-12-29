MOTÖRHEAD - Previously Unreleased Video Of LEMMY At SKEW SISKIN's Berlin Studio Posted

The video clip below, uploaded by the German band Skew Siskin, features previously unreleased footage of legendary Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister at their Monongo Studio in Berlin. They posted the following message along with the video:

"Lemmy spent a zillion hours in our studio over the years. Lots of stories, many musical ideas, jokes and so on. Recorded with a cheap video camera - poor quality - it doesn't matter. Simply great memories."

Wacken Open Air bowed its head this week to late Motörhead legend, Lemmy Kilmister, who died on December 28th, 2015.

“For this special occasion the Motörhead bomber was brought on stage one last time while a farewell movie was played on the festival screens. Lemmy's bandmates Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee brought friends of the band onto the stage and found consoling words. Farewell Lemmy…”

Watch the touching tribute below: