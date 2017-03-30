MOTÖRHEAD - Röad Crew Beer Takes “Best Newcomer” Prize At 2017 Carouser Awards

Hartlepool’s Camerons Brewery is toasting the success of a new beer created with British rock ‘n’ roll band Motörhead after it won an award for best newcomer, reports Hartlepool Mail. The town brewery teamed up with the legendary rockers to make the Motörhead branded brew called Röad Crew.

The American Pale Ale, which only launched in December, has just scooped the title of Best Newcomer at the 2017 Carouser awards. It earned the title after winning a public vote.

Simon Ritson, brand ambassador for Röad Crew, said: “It is truly amazing to have won this award considering the fantastic beers we were up against plus the fact the beer was only launched in December. We take even more pride that the award was voted for by the public and we really appreciate that the fans of Röad Crew took the time to vote for us. Röad Crew has received some amazing support since it was launched and we hope that this will be the start of many awards to come.”

Read the full story at hartlepoolmail.co.uk. More on the beer at motorhead-beer.com.