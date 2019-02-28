MOTÖRHEAD, RUSH, DIO, ACE FREHLEY, ALICE COOPER, DEF LEPPARD, SAXON And More To Deliver Special Releases For Record Store Day 2019

Record Store Day 2019 is scheduled for Saturday, April 13th, and the list of available product for this year's event has just been released.

Of interest to BraveWords readers are limited edition titles from Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Def Leppard, Dio, Ace Frehley, Halestorm, Mastodon, Motörhead, Pearl Jam, Pink Floyd, Queen, Saxon and more.

A partial list of titles available on Record Store Day 2019, in alphabetical order, follows (quantity in brackets where available):

Alien Weaponry - Tu - LP (450)

Allman Brothers Band - Bear's Sonic Journals: Fillmore East. Feburary 1970 - LP (1500)

Badfinger - So Fine: Warner Bros. Rarities - 2 x LP (900)

Beartooth - B-Sides - 7" Vinyl (1000)

Cheap Trick - The Epic Archive - 2 x LP (1400)

Alice Cooper - Dirty Diamonds - LP (900)

Def Leppard - The Story So Far Vol 2/B-Sides - 2 x LP (2000)

Dio - Last In Line (Live) - 12" Picture Disc (3000)

The Doors - London Fog - 10" Vinyl

Emerson Lake & Palmer - Live At Pocono International Raceway, Long Pond, PA, U.S.A., 9th July 1972 - 2 x LP (2000)

Ace Frehley - Spaceman - 12" Picture Disc (2100)

Goblin - Yell - 7" Vinyl (500)

Golden Earring - Moontan - LP (2500)

Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires - LP (7000)

Halestorm - "Buzz"/"Chemical" - 7" Colored Vinyl

Hawkwind - The 1999 Party - Live At The Chicago Auditorium 21st March, 1974 - 2 x LP

High On Fire - Bat Salad - 12" Vinyl Single (2700)

Mastodon - Stairway To Nick John - 10" Vinyl (1500)

Brian May - New Horizons - 12" Vinyl (2500)

Motörhead - Overkill/Bomber - 2 x 7" Vinyl (3000)

Motörhead - Rockaway Beach - 7" Vinyl (500)

Pearl Jam - Live At Easy Street - LP (6000)

Pink Floyd - A Saucerful Of Secrets (Mono) - LP (6500)

Robert Plant - Fate Of Nations - LP (1000)

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody Picture Disc - 2 x 12" Picture Disc (2300)

Rush - Hemispheres - 12" Picture Disc (5000)

Sunn O))) - Life Metal - 2 x LP (4300)

Sunn O))) - Life Metal - CD (1500)

Saxon - Thunderbolt (The Singles) - 4 x 7" Vinyl (300)

Violent Femmes - Hallowed Ground - LP (1500)

Yes - Yes - LP

Frank Zappa - The Guitar World According To Frank Zappa - LP (4000)

Find the International Record Store Day list here, and the Record Store Day Canada list here.